Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Afentra (LON:AET)

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Afentra Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Afentra stock traded up GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26.43 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,824. Afentra has a 52-week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,321.30 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About Afentra
