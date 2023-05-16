Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Afentra (LON:AET)

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Afentra Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Afentra stock traded up GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26.43 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,824. Afentra has a 52-week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,321.30 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Afentra alerts:

About Afentra

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.