PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $99.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.74.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

