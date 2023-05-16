Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,099. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

