Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 625,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 105,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Atrium Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

