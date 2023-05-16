OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

