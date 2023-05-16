Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Optiva Stock Performance

RKNEF stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Optiva has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Get Optiva alerts:

About Optiva

(Get Rating)

See Also

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.