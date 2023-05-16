Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Optiva Stock Performance
RKNEF stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Optiva has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.
About Optiva
