Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,415 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Open Text were worth $71,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,581,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Open Text by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,623,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Open Text by 32.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,147,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 771,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 120.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.