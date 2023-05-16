ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,893,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 2,637,859 shares.The stock last traded at $56.59 and had previously closed at $57.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 56.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.