Oncorus (ONCR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03).

Oncorus Trading Down 6.8 %

ONCR opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Oncorus Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

