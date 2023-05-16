Oncorus (ONCR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03).
Oncorus Trading Down 6.8 %
ONCR opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
Oncorus Company Profile
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
