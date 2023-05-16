On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $30.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ON by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,597 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON by 1,022.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 185.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

