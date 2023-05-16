Old National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPO)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ONBPO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 13,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
