Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Cap Achieves $201.90 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $201.90 million and $13.73 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

