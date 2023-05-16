NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,532,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,781 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.11. 18,686,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,896,160. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $296.25. The stock has a market cap of $732.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.