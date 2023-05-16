Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,400 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $946.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

