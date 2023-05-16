Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.24.

Nutrien Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE NTR opened at $62.22 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nutrien by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

