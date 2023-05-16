NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NS. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

NS stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.85.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 59,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 191,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,374,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 248,974 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

