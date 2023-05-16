Numeraire (NMR) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $13.66 or 0.00050401 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $85.12 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,877,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,232,360 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

