NULS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $968,996.85 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $22.23 million and approximately $968,996.85 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,278,196 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

