Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.00

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.54 ($0.52), with a volume of 50766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.93 ($0.53).

Novacyt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -135.24 and a beta of -2.22.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

