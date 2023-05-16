Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Shares Purchased by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 2,629.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 372,575 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $7,387,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 171,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSTC stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

