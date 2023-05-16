Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,588,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,602,593 shares.The stock last traded at $30.70 and had previously closed at $31.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

