Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 612,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,127,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $751.67 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

