Nomura (NYSE:NMR) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Critical Review

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nomura and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $1,150.54 billion 0.01 $686.62 million $0.21 17.43 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A $7.89 million N/A N/A

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.0% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Nomura shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nomura and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 0 1 0 0 2.00 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nomura has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura 4.44% 2.84% 0.18% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A 367.07% 3.81%

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies. The Asset Management segment offers portfolio and trust management, and provides investment advisory services for pension funds. The Wholesale segment consists of global markets and investment banking services such as trading of bonds, stocks, foreign exchange, and derivatives, and the underwriting of debt, equity, and other financial instruments. The Merchant Banking offers equity to clients as a solution for business reorganizations and revitalizations, business succession and management buyouts. The company was founded by Tokushichi Nomura on December 25, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

