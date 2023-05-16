NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NiSource Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

