NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Raised by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $117.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

