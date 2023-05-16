Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 57,275 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of BRP Group worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRP. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

