Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 11,720 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.24% of NuVasive worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NUVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $58.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

