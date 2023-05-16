Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,304 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of UFP Technologies worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,702 shares of company stock worth $3,240,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.29.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.