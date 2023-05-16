Nicholas Company Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,712. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.