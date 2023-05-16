Nicholas Company Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,280,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

