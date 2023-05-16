Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 853,190 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AstraZeneca

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.