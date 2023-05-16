Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 853,190 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of AZN opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.