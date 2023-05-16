Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.
Nextracker Price Performance
NXT stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $40.50.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
