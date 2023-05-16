Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

About Nextracker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.