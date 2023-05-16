Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NXT opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nextracker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.