NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $712-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.33 million.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 329,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NextGen Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Read More

