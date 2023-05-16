NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $712-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.33 million.
NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %
NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 329,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.