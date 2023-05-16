NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.88

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON NESF traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.60 ($1.31). 3,003,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,182. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 95.39 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £617.40 million, a PE ratio of 473.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.48.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

