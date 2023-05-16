NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.88

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON NESF traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.60 ($1.31). 3,003,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,182. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 95.39 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £617.40 million, a PE ratio of 473.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.48.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
