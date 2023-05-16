Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

