Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,969 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Newmont worth $29,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 222.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $70.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

