Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 560,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 40,562 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,280,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after buying an additional 1,112,107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,796.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 284,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 53,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

