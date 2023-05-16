New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Buys A$12,950.00 in Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Rating) insider Nick Woolrych purchased 350,000 shares of New World Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,950.00 ($8,691.28).

New World Resources Stock Performance

About New World Resources

New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located in New Mexico, and the Antler copper project situated in Arizona.

