Needham & Company LLC Increases OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $3.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
OppFi Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.07 on Friday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in OppFi by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OppFi by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.