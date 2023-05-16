Needham & Company LLC Increases OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $3.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

OppFi Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.07 on Friday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in OppFi by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OppFi by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

