NEAR Protocol Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $56.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00006085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00055445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 904,991,089 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 904,991,089 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.68046692 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $52,975,057.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.