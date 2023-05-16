NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

NCC Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology assurance, security software, and consultancy services. It operates through the Escrow and Assurance segments. The Escrow segment develops, supplies, and uses business software applications for the protection of end users and software suppliers.

