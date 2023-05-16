Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.31

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $18.58. Nayax shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Nayax Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nayax by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Featured Articles

