Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.31

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $18.58. Nayax shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Nayax Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nayax by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.