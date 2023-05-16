Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.85. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,358,120 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $242,682.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,214,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,722.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock worth $121,284,241. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 15.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $8,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a net margin of 196.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

