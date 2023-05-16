National Bank Financial Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMRAF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday.

EMRAF traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. Emera has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $50.74.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

