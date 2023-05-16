National Bank Financial Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDIFF remained flat at $34.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

