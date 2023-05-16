Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
Shares of NNOX opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.82. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.