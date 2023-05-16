Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%.

Shares of NNOX opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.82. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 59.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

