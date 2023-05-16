Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.79

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.79 and last traded at $87.94, with a volume of 94010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.65.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.57.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.41. The firm has a market cap of $823.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
