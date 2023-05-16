Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.79

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.79 and last traded at $87.94, with a volume of 94010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.41. The firm has a market cap of $823.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.