M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $17.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $53,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

