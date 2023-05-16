Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 54,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 133,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$105.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

